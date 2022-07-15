Pictured: Myers(left) with Bobby Brown at the Northampton Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Northampton High School Principal Mike Myers has taken another job closer to home. In a letter to parents and the school system Meyers said, “Thank you for the support that you have granted Northampton High School the last 8 years.

“In one of the hardest professional decisions of my career I have decided to accept a job as Principal of Lancaster Primary School (PK-4) for the 2022-23 school year. Lancaster Primary is 15 minutes from my house which will cut down significantly on my driving time. For the last 8 years I have driven 2.5 hours each way to come and work with the wonderful students and staff of Northampton High School.

“I believe the Northampton High School students, staff, and community to be the best anywhere. I have truly LOVED my time in Northampton.

“Thank you to the community for the support you have given our students the last eight years. Thank you to the greatest teachers in the world for being a part of the spectacular work family we have created at Northampton HS and thank you to the wonderful students for striving to be the best you could be each and every day. You have taught me many lessons the last eight years.

“My hope is that I have made some small difference at Northampton High School over the last eight years. I wish everyone great outcomes in your journeys moving forward.”

Northampton recently hired a new Superintendent of Public Schools, Jamie Cole, following the retirement of Dr. Eddie Lawrence. Northampton Schools’ Director of Finance Brook Thomas also announced this week she would be stepping down.

