The Shore Little League Major girls team fall in the opening round of pool play on Thursday to Ridgeview Little League by a score of 13 to 7. Shore will be in action again Friday as they play Richmond County at 3:15pm and then again on Saturday against Richlands at 10:15am.

Lela Lusk got the start on the mound against Ridgeview. She got the lost pitching 2 innings of work. Offensively the Shore team only collected 5 hits in the game. Shot was led by Caroline Caison who went 3-3 with a double while she batted in one and scored 3 times for her team. Ryleigh Caison and Kylie Vergara each had a hit in the game.

.