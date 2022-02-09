The Northampton County School Board announced today that it will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications.

Dr. Eddie Lawrence will be stepping down at the end of the year. He became the Superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools in 2014, replacing Dr. Walter Clemons. Lawrence previously served as secondary coordinator for Accomack County Public Schools.

The school board has created a survey related to superintendent criteria, which is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r… and on the home page of the division website. Hard copies of the survey will also be available at the school board administration offices, at each school, and Cape Charles Memorial Library, Northampton Free Library, and Eastern Shore Area on Aging Community Action. In addition to the survey, the board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Northampton High School Auditorium.

“We want to make sure we include and involve as many stakeholders as possible in this process,” said School Board Chair Charlena Jones, “This is the number one priority for the Northampton County school board and the board will work diligently to find the next leader of the school division.”

The school board selected the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) to assist the board with the superintendent search.

