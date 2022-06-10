Cole at Thursday evening’s announcement

Northampton County Schools announced Thursday evening Associate Superintendent Jaime D. Cole will be the next Superintendent of Schools.

Her new position will be effective July 1, 2022. With more than 23 years of experience in education, Cole previously served as a superintendent, associate superintendent, principal, assistant principal, academic instructional coach, and an elementary and special education teacher.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools,” said Cole, “I am looking forward to working with the amazing community, families, and staff. NCPS has the best students and together we can bring out the best in everyone.”

Cole has been recognized as the Apache County Teacher of Year in 2011, an Arizona Master Teacher, a National Board-Certified Teacher, Cognitive Coach, and a National Board training facilitator and served in Washington, DC to revise the prior middle childhood NBCT standards.

Charlena Jones, chairperson of the Northampton County School Board, believes “Cole will be a great fit for the division. We look forward to working as a team for NCPS. We are excited for the many opportunities and events the district will experience over the next several years.”

Cole completed her doctoral dissertation in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and is scheduled to defend her dissertation over the summer of 2022. She has a master’s degrees in administration and supervision from Arizona State University, a master’s in elementary education from Western New Mexico University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in special education from Indiana University.

She is the daughter of Lloyd Cole and Christine Yarbrough. Cole has a brother, sister, three nieces, and one nephew.

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) assisted the school board with the superintendent search process.

Cole will replace outgoing Superintendent Eddie Lawrence, who announced his retirement this winter after holding the position for eight years.

