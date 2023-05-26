Shore Daily News HeadlinesSpanberger visits Tangier Island, pledges support for island community September 11, 2026 | Daily News Headlines Picture courtesy of Governor Abigail Spanberger. The future of one of the Eastern Shore’s most distinctive communities was in the…Spuck outlines proposed program to incentivize volunteer firefighters Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News HeadlinesInternational Space Station seen in sky from the Eastern Shore Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News HeadlinesNorthampton Bands launch annual TAG Day Fundraiser Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News HeadlinesWESR to mark 25th Anniversary of 9/11 with special day of music Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News HeadlinesNorthampton considers allowing rifles for deer hunting Sep. 10, 2026 | Daily News HeadlinesLawyer argues Northampton drug conviction would amount to double jeopardy Sep. 10, 2026 | Daily News Headlines Local SportsWeekend football schedule September 11, 2026 | Local Sports By Luke Brankley Friday Snow Hill at Nandua 6pm Northampton at Surry 7pm Arcadia at Isle Wight Academy 7pm Chincoteague…Broadwater Volleyball defeats Portsmouth Christian Sep. 09, 2026 | Local SportsHokies race out to big lead, defeat VMI 73-3 Saturday night Sep. 08, 2026 | Local SportsFriday night football update Sep. 05, 2026 | Local SportsHigh School Football Schedule Sep. 04, 2026 | Local SportsJames, Ross, Meyer and Ames take top prize at Shore Fest Golf Tournament Sep. 03, 2026 | Local SportsNandua golf defeats Chincoteague Sep. 02, 2026 | Local Sports ObituariesLinda Douglas Covil September 11, 2026 | Obituaries Funeral services for Linda Douglas Covil will be held tomorrow (Saturday, September 12th) from Ebenezer AME Church in Cheapside at…Rosie Mae Kates Sep. 11, 2026 | ObituariesBob Miller Sep. 10, 2026 | ObituariesIda “Faye” Foster Sep. 09, 2026 | ObituariesThe Rev. Clarence W Bowen, Jr. Sep. 08, 2026 | ObituariesKim Spencer “Kimmy” Barban Sep. 02, 2026 | ObituariesMs. Willie Mae Lewis Sep. 02, 2026 | ObituariesListen Live! Local Weather Onley, VA September 11, 2026, 1:18 pm Scattered clouds79°F11 mph Apparent: 79°F Pressure: 1015 mb Humidity: 73% Winds: 11 mph E Windgusts: 18 mph UV-Index: 6.2 Sunrise: 6:41 am Sunset: 7:17 pm © 2026 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsors FOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the