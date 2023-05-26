Shore Daily News Headlines

Featured image for “Spanberger visits Tangier Island, pledges support for island community”

Spanberger visits Tangier Island, pledges support for island community

September 11, 2026 | Daily News Headlines
Picture courtesy of Governor Abigail Spanberger. The future of one of the Eastern Shore’s most distinctive communities was in the…
Featured image for “Spuck outlines proposed program to incentivize volunteer firefighters”

Spuck outlines proposed program to incentivize volunteer firefighters

Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News Headlines
Featured image for “International Space Station seen in sky from the Eastern Shore”

International Space Station seen in sky from the Eastern Shore

Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News Headlines
Featured image for “Northampton Bands launch annual TAG Day Fundraiser”

Northampton Bands launch annual TAG Day Fundraiser

Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News Headlines
Featured image for “WESR to mark 25th Anniversary of 9/11 with special day of music”

WESR to mark 25th Anniversary of 9/11 with special day of music

Sep. 11, 2026 | Daily News Headlines
Featured image for “Northampton considers allowing rifles for deer hunting”

Northampton considers allowing rifles for deer hunting

Sep. 10, 2026 | Daily News Headlines
Featured image for “Lawyer argues Northampton drug conviction would amount to double jeopardy”

Lawyer argues Northampton drug conviction would amount to double jeopardy

Sep. 10, 2026 | Daily News Headlines

Local Sports

Featured image for “Weekend football schedule”

Weekend football schedule

September 11, 2026 | Local Sports
By Luke Brankley Friday Snow Hill at Nandua 6pm Northampton at Surry 7pm Arcadia at Isle Wight Academy 7pm Chincoteague…
Featured image for “Broadwater Volleyball defeats Portsmouth Christian”

Broadwater Volleyball defeats Portsmouth Christian

Sep. 09, 2026 | Local Sports
Featured image for “Hokies race out to big lead, defeat VMI 73-3 Saturday night”

Hokies race out to big lead, defeat VMI 73-3 Saturday night

Sep. 08, 2026 | Local Sports
Featured image for “Friday night football update”

Friday night football update

Sep. 05, 2026 | Local Sports
Featured image for “High School Football Schedule”

High School Football Schedule

Sep. 04, 2026 | Local Sports
Featured image for “James, Ross, Meyer and Ames take top prize at Shore Fest Golf Tournament”

James, Ross, Meyer and Ames take top prize at Shore Fest Golf Tournament

Sep. 03, 2026 | Local Sports
Featured image for “Nandua golf defeats Chincoteague”

Nandua golf defeats Chincoteague

Sep. 02, 2026 | Local Sports

Weichert Realtors Mason Davis

Obituaries

Image

Linda Douglas Covil

September 11, 2026 | Obituaries
Funeral services for Linda Douglas Covil will be held tomorrow (Saturday, September 12th) from Ebenezer AME Church in Cheapside at…
Image

Rosie Mae Kates

Sep. 11, 2026 | Obituaries
Featured image for “Bob Miller”

Bob Miller

Sep. 10, 2026 | Obituaries
Featured image for “Ida “Faye” Foster”

Ida “Faye” Foster

Sep. 09, 2026 | Obituaries
Featured image for “The Rev. Clarence W Bowen, Jr.”

The Rev. Clarence W Bowen, Jr.

Sep. 08, 2026 | Obituaries
Featured image for “Kim Spencer “Kimmy” Barban”

Kim Spencer “Kimmy” Barban

Sep. 02, 2026 | Obituaries
Featured image for “Ms. Willie Mae Lewis”

Ms. Willie Mae Lewis

Sep. 02, 2026 | Obituaries

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Local Weather

September 11, 2026, 1:18 pm
Scattered clouds
E
Scattered clouds
79°F
11 mph
Apparent: 79°F
Pressure: 1015 mb
Humidity: 73%
Winds: 11 mph E
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 6.2
Sunrise: 6:41 am
Sunset: 7:17 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

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