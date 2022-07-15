Northampton County will be reviewing and updating its sign ordinance in the County.

County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski reported the County’s sign ordinance was dated in several ways, including verbiage that discusses incandescent light bulbs. He also pointed out that the ordinance requires 100 foot setbacks for signs from the highway.

“We don’t want an ugly travel corridor, but we need to be reasonable to our businesses,” said Kolakowski.

He concluded saying a new ordinance would be written that would be good for aesthetics and practical for businesses.

