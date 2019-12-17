Pictured left to right: Former major leaguers Bobby Brown, Kenny Webb, and Charles Fisher. Not pictured: Clarence “Slim” Churn.

Bobby Brown

Rogers Lee “Bobby” Brown was born and raised in Northampton County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. He went to Northampton High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball.

Bobby was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1972 in the 11th round of the amateur draft. He played the outfield in the major leagues from 1979-1985 for teams including the Toronto Blue Jays (1979), New York Yankees (1979-1981), Seattle Mariners (1982) and San Diego Padres (1983-1985). In 502 games, Bobby accumulated 313 hits, 26 home runs, 130 RBIs, and a .245 batting average.

Bobby started with the New York Yankee organization in 1979, playing for the AAA Columbus Clippers in the International League, where he was awarded the league’s Most Valuable Player. He then went on to play in two Major League Championship Series and a World Series with the New York Yankees during 1980-1981. In 1980, his best year in the Major League, he played centerfield between Reggie Jackson and Lou Pinella. In 137 games he hit 14 homers with 47 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. Bobby played in a Major League Championship Series and a World Series with the San Diego Padres in 1984.

Clarence “Slim” Churn

Clarence “Slim” Churn’s baseball career started at Eastville High School. Both Slim and his brother Tom made contributions to Eastville’s winning team. Slim, a native of Bridgetown, Virginia, would go on to have a successful career in baseball. He broke into the big leagues in 1957, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Slim was a United States Army Korean War Veteran, member of Delmarva Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Professional Baseball Players Association.

After high school, Slim pitched for local teams on the Eastern Shore. Before the 1949 season, he signed as an amateur free agent with the Pirates. After serving a year in the Korean War and playing seven years in the minors, he made the Pirates’ pitching staff in 1957.

Slim played professionally for a number of Major League Baseball teams, including the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers. After leaving MLB, he continued to pitch for minor league teams through 1962, and he became playing coach and player-manager in the Houston Astros’ farm system through 1967. Slim passed away on October 21, 2017 at the age of 87.

Kenneth Webb

Mr. Kenneth Webb worked at Northampton High School as a teacher, coach, and athletic director from 1964 to 1999. Coach Webb coached football, cross country, boys basketball, and baseball. As the Northampton High School Athletic Director for 31 years, Mr. Webb supervised a total of sixteen varsity teams.

Mr. Webb coached many successful teams at Northampton, including, but not limited to, the 1970 Peanut District Baseball Champions and the 1971-1972, and the 1972-1973 Peanut District Basketball Champions.

As a student at Northampton High School, from 1954 to 1958, Mr. Webb was a three-sport athlete. He also participated in Student Government, Beta, Monogram, and Wildlife programs. In 1957, his senior year, he was Co-MVP on the football team that finished with a 9-1 record. After high school Mr. Webb attended Randolph Macon College, where he participated in both football and track.

Mr. Webb is a life-long resident of Northampton County, where he has been a life-time member of Johnson’s United Methodist Church. He follows his mentor, Mr. George Young, into the Northampton Athletic Hall of Fame. The current Northampton High School Athletic Director, Dr. Richard Wilfong said, “Coach Webb is a Northampton High School icon coach. He had a profound effect on the lives of the young men and women whom he taught and coached.”

Charles Edward Fisher

A native of Cape Charles, Virginia, Fisher graduated from Northampton High School in 1979. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from James Madison University in 1983, a Master of Science in Physical Education from Fresno State University in 1994, and a Master and Doctorate of Religious Education from Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary in 2006 and 2007.

As a student athlete at Northampton High School, Mr. Fisher led the district in scoring in 1978 and 1979. He had 1,723 career points, 302 career rebounds, 388 career assists, and 298 career steals. Northampton received First Team All District and Second Team All State in both 1978 and 1979. As a student of James Madison University (1979-83) he had 1,089 career points, 201 career rebounds, 487 career assists, and 313 career steals.

Fisher was drafted by the Philadelphia 76’ers and became a member of the National Basketball Association in 1983. He was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. The Colonial Athletic Association awarded Fisher the Legend of the Year Team award in 2011.

Mr. Fisher has not only been a great role model for his own three children, Chauncie, Charles Jr. and Chanelle, but also a substantial role model for children across America.

The inductions were made during the basketball games at Northampton Tuesday, December 10.

The 2018 class had one inductee former superintendent George Willis Young.

