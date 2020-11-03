Election Day has finally arrived. The polls opened at 6 a.m. Although approximately one third of the voters on the Eastern Shore have voted in advance, the normal polling places will be open until 7 p.m. Arcadia Middle School has been cleaned and is safe for voters. Although there has been an slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Accomack County over the last two weeks, the Eastern Shore remains largely pandemic free. Voters should practice social distancing and wear masks.

WESR will have the available local election returns tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Absentee voters have until the post offices close tonight to mail in their ballots. All absentee ballots must be postmarked November 3.

The early voting computers were closed at 5 p.m. on Saturday. If you have a mail in ballot but have not yet mailed it in, it must be postmarked today or it can be delivered to the boxes located outside of the Voter Registrars offices in Accomac and Eastville. Friday, November 6 is the deadline for mail in and absentee ballots to be received at the voter registrars offices. Any ballots received after Friday will be disqualified.

There are two referendum questions on today’s ballot.

Virginia Question 1, the Redistricting Commission Amendment, is on the ballot in Virginia as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on November 3, 2020:

A “yes” vote supports transferring the power to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts from the state legislature to a redistricting commission composed of state legislators and citizens. A “no” vote opposes transferring the power to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts to a redistricting commission, thus keeping the state legislature responsible for redistricting.

Both Delegate Rob Bloxom a Republican and Senator Lynwood Lewis a Democrat are supporting this amendment.

The second referendum provides one tax free vehicle to fully disabled veterans.

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?

In Northampton County, there is a referendum for a special one cent sales tax on certain items that will be used to fund the renovation of Northampton High School. Proponents of this referendum argue this tax will have Cape Charles tourists fund a portion of the school, rather than requiring an increase in property taxes, which would fall squarely on the County’s landowners. The sales tax excludes items like groceries, medicines or farm equipment and will theoretically expire in 20 years.

Should the Board of Supervisors be authorized to impose an additional general sales tax in an amount not to exceed one percent (1%) in order to provide revenue solely for purpose of financing capital projects for public school purposes, including, without limitation, the design, renovation, equipping, modernizing, replacement, construction and expansion of the Northampton Middle/High School Complex, said tax to expire on January 15, 2040, the date upon which the repayment of that certain general obligation school bond dated October 26, 2019 is due?

[ ]YES

[ ]NO

Two town elections are drawing some interest. Parksley voters will elect a replacement for Mayor Frank Russell, who was elected Mayor in June. Russell was on the Town Council and his seat will be filled. Parksley businessman and native Henry Nicholson Jr. will face Mike Shrieves, son of the late Melvin Shrieves, Carol Matthews and Alex Komatis. In Onley, incumbent Mayor Matt Hart will face Town Councilman Henry E. “Ned” Finney

The polls will close at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

.