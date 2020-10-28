According to Accomack County Voter Registrar Patty White, Chris Holland, Superintendent of ACPS and he said that while Arcadia Middle school closed to students and staff, the building will be cleaned and open on Tuesday, November 3, for the voters of New Church precinct to vote on Election Day. All 16 of Accomack county polling locations will be open on November 3rd the polls open at 6:00am and close at 7:00pm.

If you are not sure where you go to vote on November 3rd, please call the office at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525.

