Open enrollment throughout Virginia for the Health Insurance Marketplace begins this week.

Starting Sunday, November 1 until Tuesday, December 15, the process is open to anyone applying for insurance coverage for the first time as well as those who already have coverage through Marketplace and need to renew or update their coverage.

Enrollment assisters throughout the Commonwealth are available to help consumers during the open enrollment season to provide assistance.

“Enroll Virginia, a nonpartisan, community-based organization, has a statewide team of professionally certified navigators ready to provide free and unbiased assistance to consumers who need help applying for and enrolling in coverage, obtaining financial assistance, and getting answers to Marketplace and other health insurance questions,” the organization said in a statement released Wednesday.

Additionally, the statement says that Virginians will have more plan options for 2021 with “lower premiums, more ‘first dollar coverage’ (pre-deductible), and telehealth services.”

“People who want coverage by January 1, 2021, need to enroll and select their plans by December 15. Access to care is more important than ever, and we stand ready to help consumers find the best affordable plan for their individual or family needs,” says Amber Porón, outreach coordinator for Enroll Virginia.

Porón explained that all of the Marketplace plans cover pre-existing conditions and offer free preventive health services. She says that about 84% of Marketplace enrollees qualify for financial help with their premiums, resulting in average premiums under $100/mo.

Consumers may contact Enroll Virginia’s staff by calling, toll-free 1-888-392-5132, or via the website.

.

.