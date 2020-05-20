Several of the towns on the Eastern Shore conducted elections Tuesday for mayors and town council members. In the contested races, Frank Russell will become the next mayor of the Town of Parksley, he will be joined by former treasurer Dana T. Bundick, Sam Welch and Ricky Taylor on the Town Council.

On Chincoteague, Denise Bowden, Bill McComb Jr., and Gene Wayne Taylor will serve on the Town Council. Mayor Arthur Leonard was unopposed.

In the Town of Hallwood, Jackie Poulson will return as Mayor with John W. Smith, Stanley Young, Stephanie Clougherty and Timothy Clougherty Sr., Pamela Riffey and Claude Linton filling the six council seats.

In Cape Charles the winners were Andy Bucholz, Steven Bennett and Andrew Folmer.

In the uncontested races, in Exmore, Thomas R. Lewis , John C. Colby Metz, and Chase Sturgis will serve on the Town Council.

In Wachapreague Fred Janci,Jr will serve as Mayor Robert Williams, Art Thornton Jr, Sadie Puchalski, Robert Bilicki and Margo Digan will serve on the Town Council.

On Tangier, Mayor Ooker Eskridge will serve another term in the mayor’s seat with Norwood Evans, Paul McCready, Cynthia Wheatley, Timothy Trumble, Isaiah James McCready and William Tommy Eskridge III will fill out the Town Council.

On Saxis Denise Drewer was re-elected Mayor, Lee Miles, Jan Rae Foerster, Donna Croushore, Wayne McCleary, Darrell Marshall, and Richard Byrd will serve on the Town Council.

In Keller, Beth Hart will serve as Mayor with Rose Ann Moore, Janis Wingfield, Carole Anne Elliot, Claire Nutter, Teresa Guy and Linda Guy will make up the Town Council.

In Onancock, Mayor Fletcher Fosque will serve in that office again as will Maphis Oswald, Robert J. Bloxom, and Ray E. Burger III on the Town Council.

In Belle Haven, Mayor George Ludlow Jr. will return along with Edwin Long, Zach Pase, Larry Baxter, Douglas Wehner, and Elizabeth Pase on the Town Council. Hal Floyd will continue to serve as Recorder in Belle Haven.