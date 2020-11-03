Accomack County reported one new hospitalization Tuesday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 59 tests for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 1,065 new COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s report, with 198 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 24 to 746 statewide. Virginia still has over 3,600 available beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

Six additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 22,514 tests for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

