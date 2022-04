The Town of Chincoteague and US Navy held a news conference Thursday night to update the public on the status of the Hawkeye aircraft still in Chincoteague Bay.

Here is Commander Christopher Moran with the US Navy, stating that all efforts will be made to protect the environment.

Moran thanked the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, many law enforcement agencies and local Good Samaritans that conducted the search and rescue operation.

