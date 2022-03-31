One crew member died and two individuals were rescued from an ED2-Navy Hawkeye plane that went down north of Chincoteague Island at approximately 7:30 PM Wednesday evening. The call came in to 911 at 7:31.

The United States Coast Guard recovered the body of the deceased individual.

According to a report on WAVY.com,Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was doing a routine exercise when it went down just off of Wildcat Point near the Maryland line.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company launched boats to locate the wreckage along with Maryland State Police Trooper 4, a Coast Guard launch from Chincoteague and a Coast Guard Helicopter from Elizabeth City with a water rescue team. A military aircraft was over the scene of the crash and directed the boats to the location. The Ocean City Dive Team also responded.

Two crew members were found injured on the top of the partially submerged wreckage. They were rescued and transported to the Wallops Flight Facility airport. Both were then transported to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury with non life threatening injuries.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) posted a statement on the crash Wednesday night.

““I’m continuing to monitor the Navy plane crash in Accomack County. I’m keeping our naval aviators, their families, and our first responders in my thoughts and prayers tonight as rescue and recovery efforts continue.”

The Navy is investigating the accident.

Rescue boats launched from Chincoteague Harbor shortly after the crash The crash was located near the Maryland-Virginia Line

.