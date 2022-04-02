The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company played the leading role in the rescue of two surviving flyers when a Navy Seahawk aircraft crashed in the waters of Chincoteague Bay Wednesday night. While emergency responders from Maryland and Virginia and Coast Guard and Navy assets responded, Chincoteague fire fighters and other local volunteers were able to launch boats and, using local knowledge of the waters, get to the downed aircraft.

According to a press release, a unified command post was established by Chincoteague Fire Chief Bobby Lappin with leadership from Chincoteague Emergency Management, Wallops Fire Department, the US Navy, Wallops Flight Facility, US Coast Guard, Accomack County Department of Public Safety and Virginia Marine Resources. Aviation assets were requested from Maryland State Police and the US Coast Guard by command. Local assets supplemented boats along with the US Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, and Stockton Fire Company in the search. The aircraft was found just north of Chincoteague Island partially submerged under water. Once reaching the downed aircraft, two flight personnel were found on the wing and rescued immediately by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and EMS crews. The victims were transported to a local dock on the northern end of the island where EMS units were awaiting their arrival. Paramedic 3-1 transported one patient to Tidal Health in Salisbury and Paramedic 3-2 transported to Wallops Flight Facility where transport was completed by Maryland State Police Medivac. Search of the third crew member was already underway and command requested dive teams from Salisbury Fire Department and Ocean City Fire Department to respond to the scene. Unfortunately, the third crew member was found to be deceased. The aforementioned dive teams assisted with the recovery of the downed service member. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company would like to thank all the agencies & local assets that responded to this unique and complex emergency.

