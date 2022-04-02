Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play Windsor on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost a close game by a score of 3 to 1. Reaghan Hintz pitched for the Lady Warriors and got the loss. Hintz pitched 6 innings giving up 3 runs on 4 hits while walking 4 batters and striking out 8. Offensively the Lady Warriors got 1 run on no hits. The Lady Warriors fell to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Lancaster.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell at Atlantic Shore Christian 6 to 2 to fall to 0-3 on the season. Ramsey Revell got the start on the mound and the loss. Revell pitched 6 innings giving up 6 runs on 7 hits while striking out 3. Offensively the Lady Vikings had 6 hits in the game. Ramsey Revell, Taylor Leland, Kerry Ford, Savannah Long, Harlin Johnson, and Sophie Guinan each had a hit. Revell had 2 rbi’s. The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play Greenbrier Christian Academy.

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team traveled to play Franklin on Friday. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 27 to 7 to move to 3-3 on the season. Romano Onley started on the mound and got the win. Onley pitched 1 inning giving up 5 runs on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 3. Nicholas Sawyer came into the game in relief. Sawyer pitched 1 inning giving up 1 run on 0 hits while walking 3 and striking out 2. Alex Courtney pitched the final two innings. Courtney gave up 1 run on 1 hit while walking 2 batters and striking 5. Offensively the Yellow Jackets were led by Romano Onley, Colin Hopper, Alex Courtney, Tanner Feltas with 2 hits a piece. Courtney and Hopper each had a double while Hopper also drove in 4 runs. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Monday as they host Surry.

The Broadwater Vikings also lost to Atlantic Shore Friday evening 20 to 2 and fell to 0-3 on the season. Quinn Ames started on the mound and got the loss. Offensively the Vikings were led by Logan Hickman with 2 hits. Will Petka, Quinn Ames, and Carson Savage each had a hit. The Vikings will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Norfolk Christian.

