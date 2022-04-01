Salvage planning efforts are underway for the Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye attached to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 that crashed in the vicinity of Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Va, March 30. The crash, which left one service member dead and two injured remains under investigation.

Civilian military plane observers published this chart showing the plane’s erratic flight path before crashing off the northern end of Chincoteague Island.

The E-2D crashed at approximately 7:30 p.m. Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for follow-on medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The names of injured crewmembers will not be released due to privacy concerns. They continue to receive treatment in a local area hospital.

Unfortunately, the third crew member was found deceased in the aircraft. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery of the deceased. The name of the crew member killed will not be released pending primary next of kin notification.

The U.S. Navy will continue to coordinate with state and local officials regarding this incident, and greatly appreciates the support from the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland State Police and Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team for their combined efforts with search and rescue activities.

“This is a tremendous loss for both our squadron and for the family and friends of our fallen service member,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and are committed to determining the cause of this incident.

All reports indicate that the fuel tanks on the aircraft remain intact, with no concerns to public health.

Updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin released the following statement concerning the crash of the Navy Hawkeye aircraft Wednesday night north of Chincoteague.

“Wednesday night, the First Lady and I were devastated to learn that a Navy E-2D aircraft operating out of Naval Air Station Norfolk crashed in the vicinity of Chincoteague, Virginia. We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our great Navy service members in Virginia. Our hearts go out to the Naval crew members, their families as well as the members of Naval Air Force Atlantic. This serves as a reminder that our great servicemen and women risk their lives every day to serve our country.” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

