Despite the National Weather Service issuing a Flash Flood Watch for Accomack County and predicting anywhere between 1-4 inches of rain for both counties, the vast majority of the Eastern Shore missed the much needed rain predicted to fall from Tropical Storm Fay. A few spots, including northern Accomack County and Machipongo, did receive some rain overnight.

Much of the Eastern Shore, particularly Northampton County, has been without sufficient rainfall for several weeks, and the upgrading to a Tropical Storm Thursday afternoon increased the hopes of farmers that the system would bring much needed rainfall for the Eastern Shore’s fields.

The forecast held for the seaside of the Eastern Shore of Maryland which received heavy rainfall Friday morning, as did Delaware.

Strong easterly winds should continue for most of the day Friday before slacking off Friday night.

A beach hazards statement remains in effect for the Eastern Shore of Virginia through 8:00 PM Friday.

Fay is expected to impact New Jersey, New York and New England this weekend.

