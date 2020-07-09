The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Maryland and southeast Virginia including Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, Wicomico and Accomack County from midnight Thursday through Friday morning.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected tonight as the tropical low pressure system off the North Carolina coast heads northward. The Low pressure system should be off the Delmarva coast by Friday morning and then continue to track northward into New England during the day. Rain amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the watch area. With recent heavy rains in portions of the watch area, additional rain of these amounts could cause flash flooding.

Rapid rises on rivers and creeks are possible, along with flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Creek banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

