Below is the video being released by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission. Enjoy!
.
Select Page
Jul 10, 2020
November 16, 2019
July 26, 2019
January 22, 2020
April 3, 2020
1 hour ago
For this month’s “More than a Firefighter” post, we honor Jeff Flournoy and his contributions to our community. Jeff is a very active volunteer at the Community Fire Company and is the Director for the ESVA 9-1-1 Dispatch Center. All Fire and EMS calls are routed through his team and are then paged out to stations like the CFC to respond to. Jeff orchestrates all radio traffic and ensures that calls are answered as quickly and efficiently as possible – an extremely important job where even a few seconds can make a difference. Jeff exemplifies what it means to serve his community and we are very thankful for his efforts, care, and courage. ... See MoreSee Less