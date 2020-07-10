A tropical system was upgrade to a tropical storm late Thursday afternoon which will affect the Eastern Shore Friday morning. Tropical Storm Faye is expected to bring potentially heavy rainfall and strong winds as it brushes our coast off the seaside.

More rainfall is expected on the northern end of the Eastern Shore into southern Maryland and the harshest conditions are expected to be off shore.

Winds are expected to be 20-25 out of the northeast and gust to 35 mph.

A Coastal Flood Advisory and a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Accomack and Northampton Counties and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Accomack County.

While this is expected to not be a major weather event for the Eastern Shore, it is a good reminder to prepared for the above average hurricane season NOAA is predicting for the Atlantic. Take time to visit the A&N Electric Coop Hurricane Preparedness Guide today.

