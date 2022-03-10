The future of the Eastville Inn is still uncertain following Tuesday night’s Northampton County Board of Supervisors meeting, which is owned by the County.

In October, the Board of Supervisors informed the current lessees, Stuart and Louise Oliver, their current lease would not be renewed. However, the Board did not bar the Olivers from signing a different lease with the County which would allow them to continue to operate KitchenSync out of the historic Inn.

Oliver addressed the Board at the November meeting and informed them KitchenSync wished to remain tenants.

The Board was set to take action on a new three year lease Tuesday night, which would include raised rent and meal service three days a week, which County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski said would “probably be breakfast and lunch.”

However, during the public comment period, Eyre Baldwin of Cheriton spoke and said he had a huge interest in purchasing the building, restoring it and opening a business.

“I used to eat breakfast in there as early as four years old when it was Mrs. Sayers’,” he said. “I was involved in that Inn for a short period of time with a guy named Pooh Johnson… but the building was in disrepair… Please consider a month to month thing, and opening it back up and let’s find a way to solve the problem and not take a stipend please.”

Baldwin said he had made two offers, one for $200,000 and one for $185,000.

The Board did not directly address Baldwin’s comments, but Supervisor John Coker said he was not in favor of a three year lease.

“It’s too long,” said Coker.

Board Chairwoman Betsy Mapp said the Olivers had asked for a three year lease to recoup investments in new kitchen equipment they were planning to make.

After a brief discussion, the Board voted 4-1 to table the matter for another month. Chairwoman Mapp was the dissenting vote.

.