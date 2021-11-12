Stuart Oliver, who along with his wife Louise, lease and run KitchenSync at the historic Eastville Inn site, made a pitch during the public comment period at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting for a renewed lease for their company at the County’s property.

“Many have tried to run a business at this location and all have failed,” said Oliver. “A new restaurant will fail too. The building needs too many repairs for an organization to purchase and renovate it.”

Oliver said they have made all their lease payments on time in the six years they have operated.

“Our wish is to remain,” he added.

He then said he will be making a written offer soon that will include a rent increase to the County and once they new agreement was in force, they would begin providing lunch service a few days per week.

Northampton County issued a non-renewal notice to the Olivers in July for the current lease, which does not preclude a new lease from being signed with them. The current lease is set to expire this month.

