This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia. The National Weather Service conducts this exercise annually to help build awareness of the possibility of severe weather and how the public can prepare to respond when watches and warnings occur.

Watches and warnings are a two stage method of alerting the public when severe weather threatens. In our area, watches and warnings are usually limited to thunderstorm, hurricane, tornado, and winter weather activities. There are also warnings that are issued when conditions for fires are present.

Watches generally are designed to make the public aware that conditions that might warrant preparing for a weather event are present. A Hurricane watch is issued when hurricane conditions are predicted approximately 36 hours out. The public should begin preparing when a watch is issued beginning preparations that might take more time. A Hurricane Warning is issued when hurricane conditions are expected within 24 hours and all preparations should be completed immediately.

Thunderstorm and tornado watches are issued when conditions that lead to their development exist in the area. Warnings are issued when storms are approaching or tornadoes have been spotted or identified on radar.

When a watch is issued, monitor weather sources for any updates, begin preparations that take more than an hour to complete and have a plan to protect your family and property in case the event occurs.

When warnings are issued, severe weather is approaching and individuals in the affected areas should seek safe shelter immediately.