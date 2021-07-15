Northampton County has issued a non-renewal notice on their agreement with Stuart and Louise Oliver for use of the Eastville Inn, who run Kitchen Sync out of the historic inn.

The original lease was signed six years ago and part of the agreement required the Olivers to offer eat in dining at the 1830s building, which has not yet occurred.

Stuart Oliver addressed the Northampton Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening and said while the pandemic delayed their plans to open for eat in lunch dining, they had been offering dining for catered events for over 350 clients.

Northampton needed to give three months notice if they didn’t intend to renew, and the lease was up for renewal in November.

The two-story Eastville Inn is a long rectangular structure built in approximately 1830, with two rear additions added in 1900 and 1920. The building was modernized in the 1920s and the interior was renovated in the late twentieth century; therefore many of the materials have been replaced but have maintained the building’s historical significance through design and feeling. A tavern has operated on this site since as early at 1724, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

.