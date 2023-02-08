By Linda Cicoira

An Accomack Grand Jury indicted a poultry plant worker on murder, arson, and related theft and firearm offenses Monday in connection with a crime spree that left two local men dead in 2021.

Forty-six-year-old Gary Joseph Fleig, of Green Hill Road in New Church, who has also lived in Hallwood and Saxis, was named in three sets of indictments.

There were 10 indictments in the first batch that including the premeditated murder of 62-year-old musician and carpenter Edward Bruce “EB” Mears Jr., of Oak Hall, on Dec. 4, 2021. In addition, Fleig was indicted on a count of second-degree murder of Mears, use of a firearm in the murder, arson of Mears’ Lankford Highway home, burglary at the house, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, armed burglary, armed robbery, and grand larceny.

When fire and rescue workers responded to the house fire, they discovered Mears’ remains inside and police were called to the scene.

There were four more indictments against Fleig that include the second-degree murder of 44-year-old Maurice Lamont “Rico” Fiddemon, of Temperanceville, on Dec. 5, 2021. The suspect was also indicted on counts of use of a firearm in the murder of Fiddemon, receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. At nearly 8 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2021, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at a field behind a residence on Lankford Highway in Oak Hall. Fiddemon’s body was found there. He had been shot.

In yet another incident, Fleig was indicted on a count of attempted escape from jail on April 25, 2022. Court records from that allegation list Fleig as living on Marsh Market Road in Temperanceville and state the suspect attempted to climb a recreational yard fence at Accomack Jail in an effort to flee from authorities.

Probable cause was found to certify charges against Fleig for attempted first-degree murder, arson, burglary, theft, and various firearm offenses in Worcester County, Md., that occurred Dec. 3, 2021. Cause was also found there for burglary, theft, and destruction of property charges that occurred between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2021 and for burglary and theft on Dec. 2, 2021.

Police in Maryland responded to a Hillman Road home in Pocomoke City on Dec. 3. A victim there told police a car was in his driveway when he got home. He was approached by a woman asking for gas. He was retrieving it from his garage when a man came out of his house carrying his television. The homeowner was assaulted and three shots were fired at him. After the bandits left, the victim went inside, found a fire, and was able to extinguish it.