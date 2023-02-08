Recently the Eastern Shore 911 Center implemented the use of a new call-taking application called Citizen Input.

Citizen Input is a cloud-based service that allows 911 callers to send videos, photos, or live, streaming video to a 911 call taker in a controlled permission-based procedure. During an emergency call from most cellular devices 911 call -takers can send a secure link to the caller requesting access to their camera for live, streaming video or for pre-captured photos or video the 911 caller may have taken prior to placing the call. The 911 caller does not need to download an application for this service to work since the link will come through a text message the caller must click to activate. Once activated, the 911 call-taker can share the photos, video or live stream with responding field personnel, if requested.

This technology will help to enhance situational awareness for 911 call-takers and field personnel responding to the scene of an emergency. In addition to situational awareness, this technology can help to enhance responder safety during emergency calls. The technology will allow fire, EMS, Law Enforcement and 911 call takers to make critical decisions during emergency calls in a way they have not been able to do before. Citizen Input answers a long-standing question in emergency call-taking, “What is really happening at the scene of the emergency?”

