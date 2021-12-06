According to an article on WBOC.com, investigators in Worcester and Accomack Counties are asking the public for help as they investigate three possible crimes which may be connected.

Worcester Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Pocomoke Friday, Dec. 3, for a reported burglary. When they arrived, they met with the victim who stated that when he arrived home, he saw a blue Ford sedan with Virginia registration parked in his driveway.

The victim told deputies that he was approached by an unknown white female asking for gas. As the victim was getting gas from his garage, he observed an unknown white male leaving his house holding his television at which time an altercation occurred and the victim was physically assaulted. The victim told deputies he briefly lost consciousness.

The victim also told deputies that after he regained consciousness, the suspect approached him displaying a handgun. The victim stated that when he ran from the suspect, the suspect fired approximately three shots. The man and woman then left in the blue Ford sedan which also had a second unknown white male inside.

The victim went into his home to contact authorities and saw that the suspect had tried to set it on fire prior to leaving. The victim extinguished the fire himself before fire crews arrived. Various items were also reportedly stolen.

Detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation are handling the investigation.

Worcester County is also working with Accomack County and the Virginia State Police to determine if the fire that resulted in the death of EB Mears Saturday night could be related to the incident in Worcester County.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is also working on a the suspected murder of a victim found in a field on Rt 13 north of Temperanceville on Monday morning. It is not known if either of these incidents are related at this time.

The Virginia State Police, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation are requesting that anyone who has knowledge of either of these incidents please contact either of these agencies.

