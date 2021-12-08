According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on December 6, 2021 at approximately 7:58 a.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in a field behind a residence in the 9200 block of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased on scene.

The body was identified as Maurice Lamont Fiddermon, 43, from Temperanceville, Virginia.

The body has been transferred to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Oak Hall Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

