Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team hosted the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday night. The Warriors won 83 to 65. The Warriors moved to 5-0 in the district and 14-4 overall. The Ponies fall to 0-5 in the district and 6-7 overall. The Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Arcadia. The Ponies will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Northampton.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team traveled to Arcadia on Tuesday nigh and won 102 to 58. The Yellow Jackets moved to 4-1 in the district and 14-7 on the season. The Firebirds fall to 2-3 in the district and 7-13 overall. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again as they travel to Chincoteague on Wednesday and the Firebirds will be in action on Thursday as they host Nandua.

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team fell to Hampton Christian Academy on Tuesday night 88 to 22. The Vikings fall to 7-8 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team hosted the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 63 to 25. The Lady Warriors improved to 13-5 on the season and 5-0 in the district. The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Wednesday as they host the Arcadia Lady Firebirds. The Ponies fall to 2-11 on the season and 0-5 in the district.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team defeated Hampton Christian Academy on Tuesday night 46 to 39. The Lady Vikings were led by Leah Smith with 14 points. Faith Johnson added 12 points and Mollie Brown had 10. The Lady Vikings improved to 11-5 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds basketball team topped the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night 54 to 22. The Lady Firebirds improved to 8-10 on the season and 4-1 in the district. The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to Nandua. The Lady Yellow Jackets will be in action on Wednesday as they travel to Chincoteague.