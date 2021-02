MORNING GOLD: Sharing some important reminders as we begin a new week, and a new month. In my show closing many days, I'll add "make the most of your moments." Let's face it, we only get one go 'round. Why not make the most of each moment? At the end of the day it is much better to look back and be able to smile!I backed up the gold reminder with Joy Williams' Every MomentWe laughed out loud til we criedAnd the tears were sweetMidnight melted to morningA moment faded to memoryAll these days just slip away through our fingersSo, don't let goHold onto every momentAlways knowHold on to every moment that You canWe move on with no regrets to our destinyHeld by the hands of the FatherWe share His love and He leads us throughAll these daysCause they slip away through our fingersSoSo don't let goHold onto every momentAlways knowHold on to every moment that You canRunning through yesterday into tomorrowDon't let it just drift awayForget about tying the hands of timeGive every minute to the One who's given todaySo don't let goHold onto every momentAlways knowHold on to every moment that You can