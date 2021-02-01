Mrs. Edna M. Suiter Markulin, 84, of Melfa, VA, formerly of Jackson, NJ, passed away at her home on Friday, January 29, 2021. She was the wife of her high school sweetheart, Theodore Charles “Ted” Markulin, to whom she was married for more than 64 years when Ted died in 2018. The “Tedna” show of love they shared together and hospitality they gave to others is now, once again, in full force.

Born November 16, 1936 in Rahway, NJ, and reared in Avenel, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Nickolas Grunewald and Heleen Malcom Grunewald. Edna was a retired school bus driver, and an active and loyal member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA, where she helped people in countless ways. She was a longtime 4-H leader, serving on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and on their Advisory Board and Horse Council in New Jersey. Since the early 1970’s, she was Secretary for many 4-H horse shows and continued as such over 40 years, ending with the Short Circuit Horse Show Association on the Eastern Shore.

Edna was LOVE and LOVED by absolutely everyone she met. Her love and caring were deeply shared with Ted, her children, and so many others throughout her life. She ‘took in’ strays, both children and animals, ultimately giving them all a better life through her nurturing and concern. Edna was always involved with something in her children’s lives and in her communities, both in New Jersey and the Eastern Shore. In addition to her 4-H duties and horse shows, she was active with Girl Scouts and took part in many camping trips.

Edna and Ted raised their children on the family farm, not only teaching them ‘farm life’ and responsibility, but lifelong lessons of how to love, show love, and be kind to all. She was passionate about music, enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, and listening to songs by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Elton John; was proud of her Native American roots; and took pride in planting flowers including roses, irises and daffodils. And… one always knew Edna’s stance on any issue!

Memories of the amazing things Edna did throughout her life and her kind heart, will be treasured by many for years to come.

She is survived by her six children, Theresa Lappostato and husband Frank of North Caldwell, NJ, Theodore “Teddy” Markulin of Freehold, NJ, Sue Burdge of Melfa, Joe Markulin and wife Stacie of Avenel, Janet Petrik and husband Tom of Millstone Township, NJ, and Sheryl Gallo and husband Mark of Brick, NJ; brother-in-law, Don Markulin of Avenel; grandchildren, Victor Lappostato, Elissa Lappostato-Cuellar and husband Michael, Michael Markulin, Steven Markulin and wife Michelle, Haley Markulin, and Mandy Tew; great-grandchildren, Angela Rose Lappostato, and Kali, Tyler, Sammi, Sophie, Cecile, and Rosalie Markulin; and three step-grandchildren, Barbara, Stacy, and Sammy. Other than her parents and beloved husband Ted, she was predeceased by two grandsons, Jake Markulin and Dan Lappostato; daughter-in-law, Jackie; and son-in-law, Jimmy.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Edna’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418, Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore (FACES), 18299 Killmontown Road, Melfa, VA 23410, Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418, or to Jakafett’s Melanoma Foundation (in memory of Edna’s grandson Jake who died in November 2018) by visiting https://www.jakafettsmelanomafoundation.com/.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

