The Virginia Department of Health conducted surveillance system upgrades on Saturday, January 30, 2021, which affected the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.

The Eastern Shore reported 28 new COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with 23 in Accomack and five in Northampton. No other changes were reported on the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 166 tests for a test positive rate of 16.8%.

As of Monday morning, Accomack County has given 3,692 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 307 have received both. In Northampton, 1,842 have gotten dose one and 121 have gotten the second.

Virginia reported 2,122 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning with 739 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop drastically, down 49 to 2,183 and down 650 since January 19.

nine additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 27,646 tests for a test positive rate of 7.6%.

