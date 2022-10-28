- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Homemade 1980 14×6 utility dual axle trailer $4300 OBO Heavy duty 757-894-7047
- Small tables and furniture, vintage lamps, pictures and more. Relocating to another area. Everything must go. Call 410.301.1069 for more information and pictures All items are in Pocomoke City, Maryland 410-301-1069
- 1999 Collectible Daisy BB Gun w/ box $45 VGC, Victorian style wingback upholstered chair $60 GC, 100 yr. old Oak Rocking Chair $75 GC Call 757-824-4180
- AMANA deep freezer 7 cubic feet $100.00 (757) 709-9507
- Dehumidifier Fridgedaire 30 pint. In excellent working condition. Located in Chincoteague, 45.00 or best offer 540-478-4022
- .Looking for an El Camino cowl hood For sale1986 Cutlass roller No motor no transmission, Ready for race motor$2000.00 obo 1979 Short bed c10 roller No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $2,500.00 obo 757-350-9497 after 5pm
- Sweet Boy who is Australian Shepherd mixed with Pomeranian looking for his Furever Home. He will be 8 Weeks Halloween. Located in Pocomoke. Message for more Information! 410-726-3813
- Duro Star DS 4000 S Generator on wheels runs good $100 firm 757-919-0321
- 2000 Ford Mustang Convertible $3,500, 2002 Honda M/C $2,000 Free fire wood 757-777-2506
- 2 Turkish area rugs 87.5″x58″, 63″x91.5″ $40 each 757-709-2292
- 4 Kittens to a good home 757-665-6313
- Printer, scanner, fax machine for sale 757-505-9130
- Dodge Dakota for sale 4 dr. 4×4 make offer 757-665-1203
- LF room to rent or house to share expenses Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
- Camper shell for S-10, Ranger or Dakota pick up free to a good home 757-505-6721
- 3 cu.ft. freezer $100, 5 pc. kitchen set $100, LF junk appliances/metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566
- Round table black in color w/chairs, Vanity w/mirrors, kids Jumping Jack 757-894-2045
- 6′ bush hog $400 757-442-5623
