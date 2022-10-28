  1.  For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  2. Homemade 1980 14×6 utility dual axle trailer $4300 OBO Heavy duty  757-894-7047
  3. Small tables and furniture, vintage lamps, pictures and more. Relocating to another area. Everything must go. Call 410.301.1069 for more information and pictures All items are in Pocomoke City, Maryland 410-301-1069
  4. 1999 Collectible Daisy BB Gun w/ box $45 VGC,  Victorian style wingback upholstered chair $60 GC, 100 yr. old Oak Rocking Chair $75  GC Call 757-824-4180
  5. AMANA deep freezer 7 cubic feet $100.00 (757) 709-9507
  6. Dehumidifier Fridgedaire 30 pint. In excellent working condition. Located in Chincoteague, 45.00 or best offer  540-478-4022
  7. .Looking for an El Camino cowl hood For sale1986 Cutlass  roller No motor no transmission, Ready for race motor$2000.00 obo 1979 Short bed c10 roller No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $2,500.00 obo 757-350-9497 after 5pm
  8. Sweet Boy who is Australian Shepherd mixed with Pomeranian looking for his Furever Home. He will be 8 Weeks Halloween. Located in Pocomoke. Message for more Information! 410-726-3813
  9. Duro Star DS 4000 S Generator on wheels runs good $100 firm  757-919-0321
  10. 2000 Ford Mustang Convertible $3,500, 2002 Honda M/C $2,000 Free fire wood 757-777-2506
  11. 2 Turkish area rugs 87.5″x58″, 63″x91.5″  $40 each 757-709-2292
  12. 4 Kittens to a good home 757-665-6313
  13. Printer, scanner, fax machine for sale 757-505-9130
  14. Dodge Dakota for sale 4 dr. 4×4  make offer 757-665-1203
  15. LF room to rent or house to share expenses Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
  16. Camper shell for S-10, Ranger or Dakota pick up free to a good home 757-505-6721
  17. 3 cu.ft. freezer $100, 5 pc. kitchen set $100, LF junk appliances/metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566
  18. Round table black in color w/chairs, Vanity w/mirrors, kids Jumping Jack 757-894-2045
  19. 6′ bush hog $400  757-442-5623