Funeral services for Albert Holmes III, of Laurel Delaware, will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Union United Methodist Church, Federalsburg, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Federal Hill Cemetery, Federalsburg, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
