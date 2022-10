The Nandua Warriors defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets Friday night at Warrior Field in Onley 42-0. in a game broadcast live on 103 The Shore. The Yellow Jackets, playing in their third game in 8 days were unable to put up much of a fight in the early 5 p.m. game. Kenny Walker’s player of the game is Zy’Re’lon Jackson.

Chincoteague lost to Covenant 73-6

Broadwater lost to Blessed Sacrament Hueanot 44-12

Arcadia defeated Washington High of Princess Anne 27-8 Thursday night