https://fb.me/e/2cd5zUC4j

A&N Electric Cooperative will host its annual Arbor Day and Member Appreciation event in April.We will be giving away free seedlings and an assortment of shrubs to help celebrate Arbor Day in addition to a number of demonstrations and vendors. The event will be held Saturday, April 29 at our Tasley headquarters.The cooperative will also be offering a community shredding service.The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.See Our Event Page: