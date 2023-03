1. Looking for someone to cut my grass. Home located in Princess Anne, MD. Please call/leave message: 410 621 5233

2. Large dog crate with camouflage insulated cover. Used for a 100 lb Chessie. $50.

Samsung 200 Watt Wireless Audio Soundbar with 6.5-inch 130-watt wireless subwoofer. $100 410 726 1190

3. Offering Pressure Washing for vehicles and houses throughout the eastern shore. Just call Mitch. 757 709 0712.

4. LF collection of small old bottles or vials. 757-999-1664

5. Parksley feed & seed will be having they’re annual animal swap April 22nd 8am-12pm

5. 973 222 9198

FREE 275 gallon heating oil tank with 160 gallons of oil in it. Must get rid of it. Need to pick up with oil in it. Free and located in Quinby!

6. HD WAGON.. WILL HOLD 300 LBS..HOSE CARRIER.. RAKES, SHOVELS AND PITCH FORKS… 787-7969 REASONABLE…

7. AREA THROW RUG 6 VY 10.. BRAIDED LT. BROWN $75… 300 GAL PLASTIC WATER TANK, $75 710-7146

8. TELESCOPING ALUMINUM EXT LADDER… 15 FT..nEW $350 ASKING $200 710-8893

9. 07 VTX $4500…4100 MIS.. LOTS OF ACCESSORIES.. BLUE TOOTH..

CARBUERATOR… DODGE DAKOTA 04 4 DR 158 k ..$5500… cOLEMAN GENERATOR.. ON TRAILER…10 HP..5500 WATTS… 894-5713

MENS DIAMOND RINGS.. FOR ONE $500.$1000 FOR THE OTHER ONE..

10. LF A PLACE TO RENT OR RENT A ROOM..757-709-4685 PREFER BETWEEN MELFA AND PARKSLEY…

11. 2008 CDILLAC 4 DR NEW TIRES AND BRAKES 167k MILES.. MAROON WITH WHTE 443-235-1416 $4000 OBO..

12. 9 INCH BENCH TOP BAND SAW..$60 …757-894-0823

13.. 709-8480 1949 FORD 2NB TRACTOR $2500…

14.LF SMALL BATTERY CHARGER… 757-894-3196

15. LF A RECLINER..WLECTRIC MASSAGER WITH A LIFT..678-6341

16. 11 QUARTS OF PENZOIL 5W20 AND OIL FILETER $50.. 8 FT FLORESCENT.. 3.FIXTURES WITH 2 BULBS… 442 5513

17,.. 43 INCH VIZIO TV.. WORKS WITH SOUND BAR… 442-2203

18. DOG NEEDS A GOOD DOG OWNER..SABLE GERMAN SHEPARD PUPPY.. NEEDS DISCIPLINE AND TRAINING..GOOD GUARD DOG… PUREBRED… 757 666-8511

19 17 CU FT.. YARD WAGON $100… 4 PERSON HOT TUB NEW TOP $1500 2002 fORD rANGER $2500..894-8118

20 757-787-2735… OLD BOAT TRAILER FOR JUNK.. TRAMPOLINE AND BASKETBALL GOALS….

21.NEEDS SOMEONE TO PICK UP JUNK… 894-4499 AFTER 5

22. 2022 HONDA RUKUS.SCOOTER..$2900..54 INCH HUSQUEVARNA ZERO TURN NEW BLADES $700 LF UNWANTED JUNK APPLIANCES… 757-894-8518

23. LF GENTLEMAN THAT HAD THE LAND IN LEEMONT… 757-894-7003

24 06 KING RANCH FORD 4 DR 4WD LOADED.. GOOD FOR PARTS… $1300 FIRM… CLEAR TITLE…757-709 4318

25. 1994 OLDSMOBILE $2800 162K MILES..2000 HONDA ROGUE MOTORCYCLE $1500 2005 CARDINAL POP OUT TRAILER NO TITLE $1200..777-2506

26. HUSKY PUPPIES.. 6 WEEKS OLD BLACK AND WHITE WITH BLUE EYES.. CALL OR TEXT 757-694-7292