The Eastern Shore was one of many places along the Atlantic Coast that reportedly experienced an earthquake shortly after 9 AM Monday morning.

Various individuals have reported feeling the quake from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Nassawadox, Exmore, Wachapreague, Modest Town, Bloxom, Wattsville and Chincoteague Island.

“It shook pretty good here in Bloxom, Va. two times,” said listener Sheila Masanotti. “Worst we have experienced in 5 years.”

No damage has been reported.

The website Allquakes.com reports an unconfirmed earthquake or seismic-like event was reported 52 miles north of Virginia Beach, near Newtown, Md.. The site does not list a magnitude reading.

As of 10:45 AM, the United States Geological Survey has not reported any earthquakes. The USGS only reports quakes that measure 2.5 and higher on the Richter scale.