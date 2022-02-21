John Miles Porter, known as Johnny to family and friends, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the age of 70. Born January 18, 1952 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Saxis, VA, he was the son of the late John Porter and Juanita Miles Porter.

Following high school, Johnny enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and continued to serve his country for nearly 21 years. In 1970, he began driving truck for Holly Farms, now Tyson Foods, retiring after 43 years. Johnny always knew how to have a good time, which often came with a few jokes and lots of laughs. He was a longtime member of the Onancock Elks Lodge No. 1766, a diehard Baltimore Ravens Fan, and looked forward to NASCAR Sundays. Johnny’s sly grin and loud chuckle were trademarks of his personality, both of which were well known and will be missed by all, especially among his friends at the Elks and Club Car. He wouldn’t want a bunch of tears and sadness, but he’d expect everyone to gather to share their favorite ‘Johnny’ story while enjoying a cold Natty Light in his honor.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Amy Porter Leighton and her husband, Roland; grandsons, Joshua Aaron Taylor and his wife, Ashley, Trevor Miles Drummond, and Nicholas Chase Drummond; brother-in-law, Jimmy Taylor; and nieces, Amy Coffey and Jami Dizon and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wives, Jean Elaine Porter and Anne Fitchett Porter; his sister, Susan Taylor; nephews, Jeffrey and Jonathan Coffey; and his dog and faithful sidekick, “Susie.”

A graveside service will be held at the John W. Taylor Cemetery, in Temperanceville, VA, on Friday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m., with The Reverend Tommy Kellam officiating. A reception and celebration of Johnny’s life will follow at the Onancock Elks Lodge, in Accomac, VA. In honor of Johnny’s love for a good pair of blue jeans, casual attire is requested.

Contributions in Johnny’s memory may be made to the Onancock Elks Medical Fund, P.O. Box 219, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

