Belvin M. Moore, better known as Junior, 83, husband of Elizabeth Cropper Moore and a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Oyster, VA, he was the son of the late Belvin Moore and the late Susie Bell Brady Moore. He was a retired Farm Equipment Mechanic, member of Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company, and a member, Trustee, and Deacon of Cheriton Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susie Colson of Suffolk, VA; two grandchildren, Shaun Dubberly of Withams, VA, and Courtney Marie Franklin of Exmore, VA; and two great grandchildren, Cayden Hatley of Exmore, VA, and Cameron Franklin of Craddockville, VA. He was predeceased by a brother, William Lee Moore, and a great granddaughter, Leigha Nicole Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Cheriton Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Interment will be private in Capeville Masonic Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial may be made to Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 41, Cheriton, VA 23316 or Cheriton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 227 Cheriton, VA 23316.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

