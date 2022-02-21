1.LF small utility trailer, no more than 6ft long 757-710-0929

2.LF used moped in good condition 757-505-6498

3.Free-standing propane heater 757-331-1911

4.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17 $200 obo 757-387-7174

5.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

6.2012 Toyota Prius plug-in, runs, looks great, $12,000 757-665-5847

7.LF portable CD player 757-709-4287

8.2000 Dodge Dakota quad-cab pickup, frame has rusted through and is completely broken on one side, engine is in great running condition, good transmission 757-710-6293

9.LF car trailer or Utility trailer measuring 8x17ft or larger 757-302-5082

10.3 metal wall hay racks $40, horse & pony winter blankets and summer sheets $10-$20, leather bridles $10 757-894-4199

11.4 Tires for 1500-2500-3500 757-894-3196

12.18cu.ft refrigerator, Diamond plate toolbox, concrete steps 4ft wide $100 757-894-8118

13.Weber 2 burner propane bbq grill, on wheels, brand new cover $120 obo 540-478-4022

14.Motel size refrigerator w/ freezer, like new, small microwave 757-787-7969

15.Antique baby bassinet made of wicker 757-710-6456

16.LF 110 Volt battery charger w/ 200 amp jumpstart ability in good condition 757-787-2963

17.For Rent 2 bedroom mobile home on semi-private on RT.13 in New Church, 757-327-1055

18.Electric weed eater $25, electric trimmer $25 757-678-6089

19.1987 El Camino w/ 267 V8 engine, power windows and locks, AC, and CD Player $2,500 obo, 1977 C10 Pickup w/ 350 Engine & Transmission, additional truck included for parts $4,500, 1984 C10 Pickup w/ 350 engine and 4 barrel carburetor, 350 turbo transmission, and headers w/ double exhaust $4,500 757-350-9497

20.Leather jacket, medium, heavy duty, in great condition $60 757-894-3742

21.16 saws, washer and dryer, towing hitch 757-993-0439

22.LF old bricks 757-694-1398

23.4 truck tires 245-70-17 $45 apiece, 6.5x16ft double axle trailer for sale, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

24.Old all wood vanity, dark in color, 6 drawers, original hardware, mirror, and wheels, $50, another larger all wood medium brown 6 drawer dresser $50 obo 757-999-4343 call or text