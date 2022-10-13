Funeral services for Henrietta Hayes of Frankford, DE will be held on Saturday at 12-noon at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, DE. A public viewing will b e held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery, Millsboro, DE. Pastor Custis will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
