Funeral services for Joann Wilson-Davis of Worton, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Union U.M. Church, Worton, MD.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church.  Interment will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Stillpond, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.