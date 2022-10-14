The Town of Belle Haven was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to beautify and improve the town’s outdoor space on the corner of Lee Street and Belle Haven Road.

Belle Haven desires to provide a space the community can enjoy and be proud of, while also encouraging revitalization and beautification.

Funds will be used to repair the brick enclosure around the old Ward family cemetery, trim and remove trees and limbs, and grade and level the ground.

Belle Haven is grateful to the Virginia Outdoor Foundation for their gracious award. These funds will further efforts to renew cohesiveness, restore pride, rebuild dignity, and provide a safe place for people to gather that cultivates a sense of community.

Belle Haven is a hardworking agricultural community, and the true wealth of the town remains its people. Improvements to the town’s environment will remind all who live in it and drive though it that it is indeed a “Beautiful Haven.”

Progress on this project will be posted on the town’s Facebook page. To stay updated, follow Town of Belle Haven on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bellehaven.virginia. More information about the Virginia Outdoors Foundation can be found at https://www.vof.org/.