Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team has been busy in action this week as they have played games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

They played at Surry on Monday and won of 72 to 35. Quayshon Washington led the Jackets with 20 points and Ronyell Coston added 19.

They returned to action on Tuesday and defeated the Essex Trojans 75 to 67 in overtime. Coston lead the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. Ronrico Bugg and Braden Justice both added 15.

Lastly the Yellow Jackets played Nansemond River on Wednesday night and lost 75 to 65.

The Yellow Jackets have an overall record of 3-3 on the season and will be in action again as they take on Lancaster At Lancaster on Tuesday 1/3 in the new year.

The Arcadia Firebirds boys basketball team hosted Granby on Tuesday night. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 63 to 43. With the win, the Firebirds move to 3-6 on the season. The Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday January 3rd as they host Norfolk Christian.

Girls Basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds basketball team host Granby on Tuesday night. The lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 45 to 44. This was the Lady Firebirds first win of the season. They move to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday 12/28 against Snow Hill at Washington.