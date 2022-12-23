By Linda Cicoira

A Norfolk attorney, who also regularly practices law on the Eastern Shore, has been reprimanded by the Virginia State Bar for violating the professional rules governing diligence and communication.

The agreed deposition of misconduct charges against Kelly Lynn DiCorrado, of Delpierre & DiCorrado, was posted on Dec. 21, 2022, and became effective Dec. 16. It resulted in her agreeing to complete six hours of continuing legal education credits by attending courses approved by the bar for law office management or sexually violent predator continuing legal education. These credits cannot be used as part of the mandatory legal education requirement for Virginia lawyers and must be completed by March 31, 2023.

DiCorrado was appointed in January 2021, by the Norfolk Circuit Court, to represent a man regarding a petition for his civil commitment as a sexually violent predator. The petition was filed by the attorney general. According to a brief, she failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing the client and keeping the client reasonably informed about the status of a matter and promptly complying with reasonable requests for information.