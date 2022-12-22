No real snow but over the next two days, the Eastern Shore is going to experience almost everything but snow. For Friday we have watches and warnings for coastal flooding, high winds and frigid temperatures. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph are expected from 6 am until 10 pm today. The result could be downed trees or tree limbs causing power outages just two days out from Christmas. It is likely that the gusty winds could cause category 4 warnings at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge tunnel disrupting travel to and from the Shore. Residents should secure outdoor items including Christmas decorations and drive carefully on our back roads because of the danger of downed trees, limbs and power lines. The wind advisory is from 6:00 am until 10 pm. Friday. Winds are currently forecast to slack off a bit on Saturday with winds around 20 gusting as high as 35 mph near the bayside beaches. There could be a brief period of snow Friday afternoon but it is not expected to be much more than a dusting.

In addition a surge of the coldest weather in several years is expected to arrive Friday resulting in expected lows in the lower teens combined with gusty winds creating wind chills near zero. Residents should be aware of the dangers of weather like this. You should dribble your cold water to try and keep your pipes from freezing. Pets should be either taken inside when possible or provided with shelter from the wind and cold. Outdoor pets should be provided with unfrozen fresh water. The wind chill warning is from 7 pm tonight until 9 am Saturday. Any power disruption could result in loss of heat and water. Check on elderly family members and friends.

There is a coastal flood watch for Accomack County for Friday. Higher than normal tides could flood roads in low lying areas at the time of high tide. There Coastal Flood Watch (as of 2 p.m. Thursday) is from 7 am until 5 pm Friday.

Finally there is a high surf advisory for Friday and heading into Saturday morning. No one should go near ocean beaches while this is in effect.

Things should improve a bit on Christmas day with highs predicted to be around 3o with winds at 10-15 mph.

WESR will be broadcasting live during any weather related emergency.