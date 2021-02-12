Pictured from left to right: Top row Coach Michael Riopel, Caleb Floyd, Brant Bloxom, Clay Wardius, Bradyn Washington, Willie Holden, Coach Eddie Spencer and Coach Marvin Johnson. Bottom row Gunnar Gustafson, Marvin Johnson, Jr., Aidan Brown, Carson Savage and Colvin Willis.

Despite falling to the Atlantic Shores Seahawks 70-51 Thursday evening in Exmore, the Broadwater Academy Vikings still claimed the first Metro Conference Championship in the school’s history, but after splitting the regular season series, the Vikings will share the crown with the Seahawks.

The Vikings fought tough in the 1st quarter and were only down by 1 at the start of the second, but a series of miscues and turnovers, which were capitalized on by the Seahawks, created a lead the Vikings were never able to overcome. Ultimately the Vikings turned the ball over 30 times.

The loss is the only blemish on Broadwater’s perfect season.

The Vikings were led by Clay Wardius who scored 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by Bradyn Washington and Brant Bloxom who both had 13 points.

Broadwater’s Seniors Brant Bloxom, Caleb Floyd, Gunnar Gustafson, Marvin Johnson and Clay Wardius were honored before the game for Senior Night.

The girls team dominated the Lady Seahawks on the road, winning 47-13. The Lady Vikings shot 42% from the field and were lead by Molly Brown who had 16 points, 4 rebounds and 6 steals, followed by Suzanna Long who had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals and Taylor Leland had 8 points, 2 assists and 7 steals.

Both Vikings teams will head to the State Tournament next week. The details of the tournament and the Vikings’ seedings will be announced Sunday. 103.3 FM WESR will be broadcasting as much of the state tournament as possible.

