YES! Your Eastern Shore Community College added another facet to its support of students this week by implementing a community service project dubbed “Be the Love”, guided by the ESCC Foundation and the ESCC Educational Supports Committee.

Complimenting existing efforts, such the Healthy Snacks Program, and the monthly Food Pantry, “Be the Love” provides additional student support by giving away care packages that include practical everyday items, ranging from hygiene products to notes of encouragement during the challenging days of the pandemic.

These packages will be made available to students on campus, much like the healthy snacks, in both the Academic and Workforce facilities. Students and staff members teamed together to fill the packages, that are unique for male and female students. Nearly 400 are ready to be distributed as needed.

The ESCC Foundation thanks the community support provided from our partners at the Food Bank of the Eastern Shore, the United Way, E.S. Rural Health, Anthem, and Walmart.

